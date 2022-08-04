Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 219 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Aphibarnrat hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Aphibarnrat tee shot went 172 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 75 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.