Kevin Tway shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Kevin Tway hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Tway hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tway's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 under for the round.