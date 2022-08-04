Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.