Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.