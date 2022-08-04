Kevin Chappell finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Chappell got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

Chappell had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Chappell hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.