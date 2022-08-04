Kelly Kraft putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 ninth, Kelly Kraft's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kraft's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.