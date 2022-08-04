Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.