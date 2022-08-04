K.H. Lee shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.