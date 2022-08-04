Justin Rose shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Rose chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rose's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 5 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 5 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.