Justin Lower shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Lower hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Lower got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 second, Lower went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lower reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lower at 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lower's 131 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.