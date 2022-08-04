Joshua Creel shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Joshua Creel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Creel had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to even for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Creel's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.