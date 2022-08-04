Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bramlett's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 378 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bramlett had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bramlett's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.