Joohyung Kim comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Joohyung Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Joohyung Kim hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joohyung Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.