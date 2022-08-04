Jonathan Byrd finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Byrd's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Byrd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Byrd at 1 under for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even-par for the round.