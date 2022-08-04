Jonas Blixt shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Blixt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Blixt's his second shot went 9 yards to the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Blixt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blixt at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blixt had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Blixt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 5 over for the round.