John Huh putts himself to a 9-under 61 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, John Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Huh finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, John Huh's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Huh's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 6 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Huh at 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Huh's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 9 under for the round.