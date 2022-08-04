Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dahmen's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Dahmen hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.