Jim Knous shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Knous got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Knous hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Knous's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Knous had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Knous suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 2 over for the round.

At the 529-yard 14th hole par-5, Knous hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Knous to 4 over for the day.

On the par-4 sixth, Knous's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 3 over for the round.