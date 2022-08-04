  • Jim Herman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman hits tee shot to within 5 feet at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.