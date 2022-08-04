Jim Herman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.