Jason Dufner shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Dufner had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Dufner hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Dufner's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.