Jason Day shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Day had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Day's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Day had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Day hit his 222 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.