Jared Wolfe rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wolfe finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Jared Wolfe got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jared Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wolfe hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 156 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wolfe's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.