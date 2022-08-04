James Hahn finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hahn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hahn's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hahn's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hahn's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.