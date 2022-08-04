J.T. Poston putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

J.T. Poston got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Poston's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.