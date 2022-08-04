J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Spaun had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 236 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 43 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

Spaun hit his drive 382 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.