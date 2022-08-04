Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

Norlander tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Norlander's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.