Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Buckley got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Buckley's 78 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Buckley hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Buckley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Buckley's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.