Harry Higgs posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship

Harry Higgs hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Higgs finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Harry Higgs had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.