Harris English shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, English's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, English's 175 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, English chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, English chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, English's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.