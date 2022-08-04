Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Varner III's 193 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.