Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.