Greyson Sigg shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Sigg had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.