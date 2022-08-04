Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Grayson Murray hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Murray hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Murray hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Murray had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray tee shot went 165 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Murray to 3 over for the round.