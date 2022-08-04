Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgo had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Higgo's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

Higgo got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.

Higgo had a 350-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.