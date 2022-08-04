Dylan Wu shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Dylan Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wu hit his 190 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.