Doug Ghim putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Doug Ghim got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Doug Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.