Doc Redman rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Redman finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Doc Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 sixth hole, Redman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his seventh shot and finishing with a triple bogey. This moved Redman to 3 over for the day.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Redman's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Redman's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.