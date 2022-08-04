Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wyndham Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.