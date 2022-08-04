Dawie van der Walt finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, van der Walt's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, van der Walt had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, van der Walt's tee shot went 326 yards to the native area, his second shot went 163 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 166 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, van der Walt's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.