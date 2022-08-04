Davis Riley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Riley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Riley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Riley hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Riley's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley hit his drive 392 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.