  • Davis Love III shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Love III makes birdie following nice approach at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.