Davis Love III shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Davis Love III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Love III hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Love III had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

Love III had a 357-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.