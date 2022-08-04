Strong putting brings David Skinns an even-par round one of the Wyndham Championship

David Skinns hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, David Skinns had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Skinns to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.