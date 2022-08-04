David Lipsky shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Lipsky at 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky's tee shot went 189 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.