  • David Lipsky shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky makes a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky sinks a 30-foot eagle putt at Wyndham

