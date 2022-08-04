David Lingmerth shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lingmerth's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lingmerth's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.