Danny Willett shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Danny Willett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Willett missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

Willett tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Willett to 4 over for the round.