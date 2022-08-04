Curtis Thompson shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Curtis Thompson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.

Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.