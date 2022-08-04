Corey Conners shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Conners had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.