Cole Hammer finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Cole Hammer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hammer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hammer's 81 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hammer had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hammer's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.