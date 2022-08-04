Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout's 188 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.