Chris Stroud comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stroud finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Chris Stroud's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stroud hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Stroud had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stroud chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Stroud missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stroud's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.